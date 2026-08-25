Honda launches ADV160, Rebel 300 to tap new rider segments

ADV160 priced at ₹1.70 lakh; Rebel 300 starts at ₹2.22 lakh; bookings open with deliveries to start from mid-October.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced prices for the ADV160 and Rebel 300, opening bookings for the two models as it begins the rollout of a 10-product portfolio unveiled in July.

The ADV160 is priced at ₹1,70,000, ex-showroom Bengaluru, while the Rebel 300 costs ₹ 2,22,000 for the Standard variant and ₹ 2,62,000 for the E-Clutch version. Bookings are open nationwide for ₹5,000, with deliveries scheduled to begin from mid-October.

The ADV160, available through Honda RedWing and BigWing dealerships, is Honda’s first flex-fuel scooter in India and can run on ethanol blends of up to E85. It uses a 156.93cc liquid-cooled engine and CVT transmission.

At ₹1,70, 000 , the scooter is priced above rivals such as the Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155. This segment is relatively small but gaining traction as buyers seek more premium and performance-oriented scooters at affordable price points. Its locally manufactured status has helped Honda position the ADV160 competitively, while its adventure-oriented styling, larger storage capacity and E85 compatibility are aimed at differentiating it from existing offerings.

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On the other hand, the Rebel 300 motorcycle, sold exclusively through BigWing dealerships, marks Honda’s expansion in the lifestyle motorcycle segment. It competes with models including the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Jawa 42 Bobber, while its pricing also puts it against Royal Enfield’s Goan Classic 350. It also comes with a TFT display with RoadSync, navigation and disc brakes with two-channel ABS.