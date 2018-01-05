Yamaha to add more three-wheeled ‘lean machines’ to its lineup, buys patent for Brudeli Leanster

It was during the Tokyo Motor Show Yamaha unveiled a unique looking motorcycle called Niken. Unique because it has three wheels and it is capable of incredible lean angles. Yamaha called it a Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW), and now it seems the Japanese brand is keen on progressing further on these lines. Yamaha Motors recently bought the patent for Brudeli Leanster, as reported in a press release that the Norwegian company has distributed. Geir Brudeli has had a modest run in terms of three-wheelers, and now Yamaha has purchased two patents from it which the company considers is a great honour.

Patents of Brudeli Tech Holding's leaning three-wheelers, the Brudeli 654L and 625L, being bought by Yamaha reassures the brand's seriousness about this segment of motorcycles. The history of the Norwegian company Brudeli Tech Holding AS goes back to 2001, the first concept vehicle was unveiled at EICMA 2005.

"I see this as an incredible honour that Yamaha has decided to buy the technology we have developed here in Norway," says inventor and owner of Brudeli Tech Holding AS, Geir Brudeli. He also states that: "With knowledge of the competence, knowledge and passion of Yamaha, it will be exciting to see their future products."

Like the Yamaha Niken, the Brudeli leaning three-wheeled motorcycles can help the rider lean 45 degrees into a corner with a level of control far superior to a normal motorcycle.

Yamaha Niken gathered a lot of eyeballs when it was first showcased. It is most likely the production version of the very similar-looking MT-09 three-wheeler concept shown three years ago, then called the MWT-09. While unveiling the Niken, Yamaha had said that it is equipped with LMW technology "to reduce the effects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering".

Read all about Yamaha Niken Here: Yamaha Niken unveiled, a three-wheeled motorcycle that can lean

The independent suspension on the Niken and balance of two wheels up front should allow it to be easy to lean. Mean machine is passé, welcome lean machine!

For regular updates on social media, please follow our Facebook and Twitter accounts. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for automotive videos.