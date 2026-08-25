Eid-e-Milad falls on Wednesday, August 26, and several government offices and institutions will observe the occasion as a holiday. But does that mean investors will get a day off from the stock market too?

No. Indian equity markets will remain open on August 26. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will follow their normal trading schedule. However, there will be a settlement holiday. This means that the trading and settlement processes will work differently.

For investors, the distinction is important. You can buy and sell shares as usual, but the clearing and settlement of trades will not take place on August 26.

BSE, NSE on August 26: What investors need to know

The stock exchanges have not declared August 26 as a trading holiday for the equity market.

Market activity August 26 status BSE equity trading Open NSE equity trading Open Clearing and settlement Holiday Equity investors Can trade normally

In simple terms, the market will not shut down for Eid-e-Milad. Investors can place orders and trade during regular market hours.

The settlement holiday, however, means investors should not confuse a trading holiday with a settlement holiday.

What is a settlement holiday?

A settlement holiday does not stop trading. Instead, it affects the process through which securities and funds are transferred after a trade.

For example, if you buy shares on August 26, the trade can take place normally. However, the related clearing and settlement process will be adjusted because of the settlement holiday.

Is MCX open on August 26?

The commodity market will also remain operational.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will conduct both its morning and evening trading sessions on August 26.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain open.

Exchange August 26 status BSE Open NSE Open MCX Open NCDEX Open

When is the next stock market holiday?

The next scheduled trading holiday for Indian stock markets will be September 14, 2026, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The market holiday calendar then moves into the festive season, with closures scheduled for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali Balipratipada, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Christmas.

Stock market holiday calendar 2026

Date Day Holiday September 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi October 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti October 20 Tuesday Dussehra November 10 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25 Friday Christmas

December 25 will be the final scheduled stock market holiday of 2026.

What about Diwali Muhurat Trading?

Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Since it is a weekend, it does not result in a regular additional market closure.

However, the exchanges are expected to conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session on that day. The exact timings will be announced closer to the festival.