State-run-railway company RITES has announced the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 2.75 per share. With this, the company will finally close its dividend account for FY26. Also, the PSU has declared the date of its annual general meeting.

So in case you hold shares of RITES or are considering to buy/sell its stock. Here are all the details

RITES: Final dividend record date

The Navratna PSU has set the record date of September 20 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 2.75 per share. This means that if you hold the shares of RITES on or before this date, you will be eligible for the said payout.

However, the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s AGM, which will be held on September 25.

With this addition, RITES’ total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 9.05 per share.

RITES: Q1 FY27 result

In Q1 FY27, the PSU posted its consolidated net profit at Rs 97.78 crore, rising 7.5% year-on-year from Rs 90.89 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 532.20 crore, jumping 8.6% YoY against Rs 489.70 crore reported in the year-ago period.

RITES share price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 217.69, down 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has delivered a return of 1%, while over the past six months, its stock has been trading flat on the exchanges.