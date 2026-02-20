The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a video on Friday which claims to show Pak soldiers in captivity, pleading for rescue from the PaKistan government. The video comes amid the long running insurgency in southwest Pakistan.

The video, released through the group’s media wing Hakkal Media, shows two men in army uniform kneeling in a rocky, remote area. In the footage, the men hold up their military identity cards and ask for help, saying they were given official service IDs and sent on duty by the Pakistani Army.

These claims contradict earlier statements from the Pakistani military, which had denied that any of its personnel were missing or being held by the Baloch.

Watch Video

In the video shared by the group’s media arm, two men in uniform introduce themselves by giving their names, units and service numbers. They can be seen appealing for mercy and asking the authorities to step in for their rescue.

One soldier, holding up his army ID, questions the official denial. “How can the army say that we are not their personnel?” he asks. Showing his card to the camera, he adds, “Whose card is this? Isn’t this Pak Army’s card? They themselves issued it to us. We did not make it ourselves. This ID card is also made by Pakistan.”

The man can be seen tearing up making an emotional appeal while speaking about his family. “I request, for God’s sake, my father is disabled and I am the eldest one at home. DO not commit this injustice by saying that we are not your personnel. Then why did you recruit me? Why was this card given to me? Why are you saying this video is fake? This video is real.”

In the same video, another uniformed man identifies himself as Deedar Ullah, son of Nizarullah, from Peshawar. He states that he served in the 15 Frontier Force Regiment and was posted in Khuzdar before he was captured. Like the others, he questions why the army has not publicly accepted that they are in custody and asks senior officials to respond.

BREAKING: BLA has released a video of Pakistani soldiers begging for his life, the @OfficialDGISPR abandoned them. Watch this soldier cry, Asim Munir only cares about money and power. He has jailed Imran Khan and now abandoned his soldiers. pic.twitter.com/JRcw0dc4PL — Major Sammer Pal Toorr (Infantry Combat Veteran) (@samartoor3086) February 19, 2026

The footage seems aimed at increasing pressure on Pakistan’s military leadership. The BLA’s intent behind releasing the video seems to be with the aim to challenge and ridicule the Pak army’s stand that none of its soldiers were taken captive.

BLA gives deadline for prisoner swap

The BLA has said that the soldiers seen in its latest video were captured during what it called “Operation Herof 2.0.” The group describes this as the next phase of its armed campaign in Balochistan, where attacks on security forces and public infrastructure have increased since mid-2025.

Earlier this week, the BLA claimed it was holding seven members of the Pakistan Army and gave a seven-day deadline for a prisoner exchange. The group warned that if no talks take place, the soldiers could face execution.

ALSO READ Did Pak declare Salman Khan a terrorist over Baloch remark? Fact check

According to the BLA, the men were detained during the second phase of “Operation Herof.” It said 17 security personnel were initially taken from different locations. Later, 10 of them were released after they were identified as ethnic Baloch associated with local police units.

The group alleges that the remaining seven were presented before what it called a Baloch National Court. It accused them of crimes such as enforced disappearances and actions against civilians, and claimed that statements of admission were recorded. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

The BLA said that even during conflict, certain rules and responsibilities should be followed. It added that the Pakistani state must now decide whether it will act to save its personnel or remain silent and risk their lives.