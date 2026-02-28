On Saturday, Israel and the US launched a joint daylight military operation against Iran, marking a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions and effectively shutting the door on ongoing diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The campaign, dubbed “Operation Lion’s Roar” by Israel was meticulously planned over several months with close coordination between both nations’ defence establishments, several reports have claimed.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, with several strikes taking place near key strategic locations including military facilities and areas close to the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly moved to a secure location before the attacks began.

Israeli officials and US authorities involved in the operation stressed that the timing, a daytime assault, was deliberately chosen to surprise Iranian forces and achieve maximum impact quickly.

How did Israel and US plan the strikes?

A source told Israeli media outlet the Times of Israel that the “initial phase” of the joint attack is planned to last for at least four days. The TV report says the timing of the initial strikes for the morning hours was designed to surprise the Iranians, who would not have expected a daytime attack.

While another unnamed security source told Channel 12 that the operation was jointly planned for months. The source said Israel is going “all out” in this operation, and the US is “on the same page.” The source also says the “initial phase” of the joint attack is planned to last for four days.

Coordination reportedly involved the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the US Central Command, with naval assets, aircraft carriers and long-range aircraft deployed to deliver both air and sea strikes.

‘Necessary to prevent Iran for acquiring nuclear weapons’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed the operation as a necessary step to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, calling it a decisive action against what he described as a “murderous terror regime.” Meanwhile, US officials emphasised that the strikes aimed to eliminate imminent threats to American forces in the region and to curb Tehran’s broader military capabilities.