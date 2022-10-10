Ways China’s Xi Jinping amassed power over a decade-Explained

China’s Xi Jinping became the country’s top leader a decade ago when he was named general secretary of the Communist Party and chairman of the Central Military Commission at the party’s 18th congress. The following March he became president.

At the 20th Party Congress, set to begin on Oct. 16, Xi is widely expected to secure a third leadership term, cementing his stature as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China.

Also Read: How has Xi changed China

Xi accumulated power both through specific one-time moves and gradually over time. In doing so he moved China from a tradition of collective leadership, with the general secretary considered first among equals on the politburo standing committee, to what is now widely seen as supreme leadership.

Following are key ways that Xi strengthened his grip, according to analysts and experts: