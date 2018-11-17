Veteran actor, ad guru Alyque Padamsee passes away at 90

Veteran actor, ad guru Alyque Padamsee (IE)

Veteran actor, theatre personality and advertising guru Alyque Padamsee died here on Saturday morning, family sources said. He was 90. He is survived by three former wives and four children besides other relatives.

Among other achievements, Padamsee is best remembered for his role of Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s multi-Oscar award winner classic, “Gandhi” (1982).

Saddened by the demise of Shri Alyque Padamsee. A wonderful communicator, his extensive work in world of advertising will always be remembered. His contribution to theatre was also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2018

A renowned personality in English theatre productions, he produced notable plays like “Evita”, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Broken Images”.

He achieved global fame in the brand advertising with memorable campaigns like the Liril girl in a waterfall, Lalitaji in Surf, Hamara Bajaj, MRF Muscle Man and the Kamasutra Couple among others.

Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 17, 2018

Alyque, born to wealthy Khoja Muslim couple Jafferbhai and Kulsumbai Padamsee of Gujarat, one of his brothers is the famous modern Indian art painter Akbar Padamsee.