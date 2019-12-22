US slams China, Russia veto on Syria aid as ‘shameful’

Mike Pompeo (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday described as “shameful” Russia and China blocking a UN Security Council resolution that would have extended for a year cross-border humanitarian aid to four million Syrians.

“The Russian Federation’s and China’s veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands.”