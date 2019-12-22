US slams China, Russia veto on Syria aid as ‘shameful’

By: |
Published: December 22, 2019 3:07:08 AM

Mike Pompeo described as "shameful" Russia and China blocking a UN Security Council resolution that would have extended for a year cross-border humanitarian aid to four million Syrians.

Mike Pompeo, usMike Pompeo (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday described as “shameful” Russia and China blocking a UN Security Council resolution that would have extended for a year cross-border humanitarian aid to four million Syrians.

“The Russian Federation’s and China’s veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US slams China, Russia veto on Syria aid as ‘shameful’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US presidential candidates Sanders, Warren come out in support of Pramila Jayapal
2US President Donald Trump approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions
3Bill to promote Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy introduced in US House