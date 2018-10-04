US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Pakistan Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi discuss bilateral ties

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (ANI)

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and held discussions over a range of issues of bilateral interests. Pompeo and Qureshi discussed the importance of the two nations working together for mutual benefits, recognising that bilateral cooperation was a factor for stability in South Asia, a statement from the US Department of State confirmed.

Pompeo highlighted their common goal for peace and security in the region and stressed on the importance of Pakistan in bringing about a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan. Pompeo also agreed that there was momentum in the Afghan peace process and that the Afghan Taliban should seize the opportunity for dialogue.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister concurred on continuing engagement on these subjects and other issues and reiterated their desire to maintain constructive dialogue to advance shared interests. The two had last met on September 05 in Islamabad.

Pompeo had also met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit last month.