21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin was identified as the Mar-a-Lago gunman who breached US President Donald Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend (US time). US law enforcement authorities ultimately shot him dead at the scene after he tried enter the premises with a shotgun and a gas can.

While Trump often spends his weekends at Mar-a-Lago, this Saturday he was busy hosting the annual National Governor Association dinner at the White House. And so, neither he nor First Lady Melania Trump was present at the Palm Beach estate at the time of the incident.

What do we know about Mar-a-Lago intruder Austin Martin?

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has since revealed that Austin was an illustrator from North Carolina. The 21-year-old broke into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in the early hours of Saturday, driving through the compound gates at about 1:30 am and entering as another car was leaving, as per The Times.

Law enforcement stated that he put a fuel can on the ground after entering the compound, and aimed his shotgun at it. As he refused to drop the gun when ordered to follow through by two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach sheriff’s office deputy, Martin was ultimately killed in the efforts to “neutralise” what could’ve been a fatal threat.

Although the formal confirmation about Martin’s identity was floated hours after the incident, the Associated Press had already name-dropped him early on in its report as speculations about the attacker started circulating online.

On Sunday morning, Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s chief of communication, confirmed: “On February 22, around 1.30am, a male in his early 20s was shot by US Secret Service agents and deputy from the Palm Beach county sheriff’s office (PBSO) following an unauthorised entry in the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago.

“The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.

“US Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fire by law enforcement during the encounter. No US Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees at the location at the time of the incident.”

As per The Times, Martin’s personal website showed advertisements of pen drawings of golf courses in the area where his family lived, including Pine Needles and Mid Pines. Even his Instagram appears to feature a series of sketches, including that of the Quail Ridge Golf Course, which is about 15-20 miles away from him home in Cameron, according to The New York Post.

Mar-a-Lago attack suspect Austin Martin was reported missing

Sharing a flyer on Facebook on February 22 morning, Martin’s family reported him missing online. The post surfacing hours after the Mar-a-Lago shooting showed his relatives extending a plea for information about his whereabout. Therein, his mother suggested that her Austin Tucker Martin was last hear from at 7:51 pm on February 21.

According to a spokesperson for Moore County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, the 21-year-old’s relative reported him missing at 1:38 am on Sunday, just minutes after the shooting happened, The Palm Beach Post reported.

“The Moore County Sheriff’s Office had no prior history involving Martin before the missing person report,” the agency added.

About Austin Martin’s family and past

Despite the statement by Moore County Sheriff’s Office, a Daily Mail report suggested otherwise. Law enforcement sources close to the case told the UK news outlet that he did, in fact, have a criminal history before his unlawful entry attempt at Mar-a-Lago. However, the details regarding these claims weren’t immediately clarified.

The report further disclosed that the 21-year-old gunman was the youngest of three siblings, living with their parents in a $1.1 million home in Cameron, North Carolina. Moreover, his family is said to have been troubled with a heart-rending tragedy just two years ago, when his older sister, Caitlin, died in a terrifying car crash.

Martin’s intrusion attempt adds to the streak of attacks targeting the US president in the recent past. During the 2024 election campaign trail, Ryan Routh tried to assassinate the MAGA leader at Trump’s West Palm Beach club, which is merely miles away from Mar-a-Lago.

Additionally, Martin’s age is quite similar to that of 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks, who was shot dead after Trump survived a September 2024 assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally.