The Walt Disney Company has named Josh D’Amaro as its new Chief Executive Officer. This is a major leadership shift at the 102-year-old entertainment giant. D’Amaro, who currently heads Disney’s theme parks and consumer products business, will officially take charge on March 18, the day Disney will hold its annual shareholders’ meeting.

He succeeds Bob Iger, who will move into the role of senior adviser and remain on Disney’s board until his retirement at the end of 2026.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO,” said Disney Chairman James Gorman.

D’Amaro’s Disney journey

He will turn 55 this month and has spent nearly three decades at Disney. D’maro joined the company in 1998 at Disneyland Resort in California, starting out in accounting and finance roles.

Before entering the entertainment industry, D’Amaro graduated from Georgetown University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and worked in corporate finance at the Gillette Company in Boston.

At Disney, he rose through the ranks, working across finance, strategy, marketing, and operations, experience that would later define his leadership style.

Leading Disney’s biggest destinations

Over the years, D’Amaro has held several high-profile roles across Disney’s global parks business. He has led both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, managing everything from hotels and transportation to guest experience and large-scale operations.

He also served as CFO of Disney’s global consumer products licensing division and oversaw Disney’s Animal Kingdom during the planning of Pandora, The World of Avatar, the park’s largest expansion. Since 2020, he has chaired Disney Experiences, overseeing theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, consumer products, video games, and Imagineering teams worldwide.

Expansion, investments and growth

Under D’Amaro’s leadership, Disney’s Experiences segment reported a 6% revenue increase in fiscal 2025. He has been a key force behind a $60 billion multi-year investment plan aimed at expanding Disney’s parks, cruise business, and immersive experiences around the world. Major projects under his portfolio include Star Wars including Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus at Disneyland, along with new cruise ships and park expansions globally.

Disney’s board began a detailed succession process following challenges during Bob Iger’s earlier transition attempt. Chairman James Gorman led the process, stressing the need for steady leadership during a time of industry disruption. D’Amaro becomes the eighth CEO in Disney’s history, bringing operational strength from the parks side of the business at a moment when traditional media and streaming continue to face pressure.

Creative leadership reshuffle

Alongside D’Amaro’s appointment, Dana Walden, previously seen as a strong CEO contender and has been named president and chief creative officer, effective March 18. Iger said Walden’s deep creative experience and leadership would be critical as Disney balances storytelling with business growth.