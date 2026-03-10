Years-old mug shots of 35-year-old Florida woman Ivanna Lisette Ortiz have surfaced online after she was arrested for allegedly shooting at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s $14 million Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon (US time). The emergence of these old photos confirms that Ortiz had a criminal history even before she charged in connection with the attack on the celebrity mansion this past weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released her name to the public on Monday. As she remains in police custody, authorities have set her bail over $10 million ($10,225,000) after booking her for attempted murder.

Authorities also revealed that approximately 10 shots were fired at the celebrity couple’s house in Los Angeles. Ortiz, who is believed to have used an AR-15 rifle, was ultimately arrested at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping centre about a few miles from Rihanna’s home after police followed her vehicle to the location less than an hour after the shooting.

As cited by a Fox LA report, officials confirmed that the “Diamonds” hitmaker and Fenty Beauty founder home at the time of the shooting.

