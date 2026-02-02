White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino tied the knot with Erin Elmore at a major MAGA star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday (US time). Big-shots from across the board, including US State Secretary Marco Rubio and tech billionaire Elon Musk, were in attendance at the lavish affair hosted at US President Donald Trump’s private estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Ahead of the extravagant ceremony, Scavino even took to his X account to share the news about Trump being “wheels down in Palm Beach, Florida” to attend the couple’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago.

Even Elon Musk joined others to congratulate Scavino and Elmore in the comments section. “Wonderful wedding with amazing people,” he wrote.

Pictures and videos of the gala have since taken over social media, drawing strong reactions from netizens about Musk’s appearance alongside his partner, Shivon Zilis, with whom he shares four children.

Who is Erin Elmore?

Erin Elmore, who has been dubbed a ‘MAGA Barbie’ in some US reports, is actually the director of Art in Embassies at the US Department of State.

Scavino proposed to Elmore in September 2025. The footage of the heartwarming moment was still pinned on top of Erin’s official X account at the time of writing.

Congratulations, Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore! pic.twitter.com/ZowbhgQp2Z — Bella (@stockbella) February 1, 2026

Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, Elmore and Scavino previously revealed that Trump offered Erin “a very big job” in December 2024, which she claims to have turned down. According to a Puck report, Erin Elmore lives in Jupiter, near Trump’s golf club and a half-hour drive away from Mar-a-Lago.

During her time on Miller’s podcast, Elmore said that her rejection of the “very big job” stemmed from not wanting to be away from her 12-year-old son. Ultimately coming on as the Art Director in Embassies at the US State Department, she told the podcast host her new job allows her to work “from anywhere in the world.”

❤️💍 https://t.co/WgnLhUTxkV — Erin Scavino (@ErinElmore) September 25, 2025

As per her official biography on the Art in Embassies page of the State Department’s website, Elmore is also an attorney, journalist and philanthropist. The page describes her as “a dedicated supporter of the arts, notably through her non-profit focus on large-scale community events that foster creativity and cultural expression through fluid installation art.”

Through her work, she has actively worked on innovative design residency programs, integrating art with recycled materials.

Elmore got her law degree from Villanova University. Moreover, she graduated cum laude with degrees in broadcasting and political science from the University of Miami in Florida.

Prior to her big-suit job at the US State Department, Elmore got her start on reality, which also led her to cross paths with Trump during her time on Season 3 of The Apprentice.

The Philadelphia native was “fired” after nine episodes on the show, as per Fox News.

She was previously married to actor-producer Craig Spitzer, with whom she moved to Jupiter and joined Mar-a-Lago, and ultimately became a part of Trump’s MAGA circuit. Eventually, she became the Republican leader’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s friend. Together, they even hosted the annual Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Elmore joined her pal during Trump’s 2024 campaign trail. Wearing pink ‘Women for trump’ jackets across country-wide appearance, they dubbed themselves the “MAGA Barbies.”

The Trump acolyte’s other previous gigs included hosting at QVC, the 24/7 shopping network, serving as Executive Director of USA Strong and even taking on roles as a business and political analyst for national news networks such as Fox.

Dan Scavino-Erin Elmore wedding guest list

The pair’s Mar-a-Lago once again united the MAGA camp for a big bash. The top players at the Mar-a-Lago wedding included: