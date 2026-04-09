A massive fire tore through a nearly 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse in Ontario, California, in the early hours of April 7, escalating into a six-alarm blaze that took hours to control. Flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing from the facility as more than a hundred firefighters rushed to the scene. The warehouse, which stored large quantities of paper-based consumer goods, suffered extensive damage, with parts of the structure collapsing as the fire spread rapidly.

Around 20 employees were inside the building when the fire broke out, but all were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Authorities soon identified the fire as suspicious, launching an investigation that led to the arrest.

Who is Chamel Abdulkarim?

Chamel Abdulkarim, a 29-year-old employee from Highland, California, worked at the facility through NFI Industries, a logistics partner for Kimberly-Clark. He is now accused of being responsible for starting the fire that destroyed a major distribution centre serving millions of consumers.

NEW: Footage shows the aftermath of the Ontario, California, fire that wiped out a 1.2M-square-foot tissue paper warehouse.



29-year-old Chamel Abdulkarim was allegedly upset about his pay, so he decided to burn the whole warehouse down.



The warehouse served the tissue paper… https://t.co/3HfrwMmd9q pic.twitter.com/iUfFE7QQ5e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2026

Investigators allege that Abdulkarim deliberately set fire to the warehouse. He was located not far from the site while the fire was still burning and was taken into custody shortly after. He now faces felony arson charges and is being held without bail as he awaits his court appearance.

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Authorities said the suspect was identified very early during the emergency response, which helped lead to his arrest while firefighting efforts were still underway.

Video surfaces with alleged motive

A video believed to have been recorded by Abdulkarim during the incident has been widely circulated online, though officials have not yet formally confirmed its authenticity. Investigators, however, believe the footage appears to be real.

The video allegedly shows him walking through the warehouse and setting fire to products while expressing anger about wages and working conditions. “All you had to do was pay us enough to live,” he says in the video. “You may not pay us enough to fcking live, but these btches dirt cheap… There goes your inventory.” The original account that posted the video has since been taken down.

People who worked alongside Abdulkarim said they were stunned, describing the incident as completely unexpected. One coworker recalled interacting with him shortly before the fire started.

“I had just finished talking to him and came over and helped me with my truck,” the coworker told NBC. “I was five doors down from him.”

The scale of the fire required a massive emergency response, including multiple engine and truck companies, chief officers, and additional support teams. Crews battled the blaze for several hours and even used drones to manage remaining hot spots. The warehouse, which handled essential goods like tissue and hygiene products, was heavily damaged.

Business impact and ongoing investigation

The destroyed facility served a large population and played a key role in product distribution. The incident may lead to supply chain disruptions and increased logistical costs in the near term. Kimberly-Clark said it has activated response measures to support affected workers and reduce the impact on customers. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the case, including examining the viral video and other evidence linked to the incident.