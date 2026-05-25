The world’s richest man’s rocket maker and AI giant, SpaceX, is expected to debut on public markets at a historic $2 trillion valuation, according to Bloomberg’s estimations. If these sky-high figures are achieved in the coming weeks, Elon Musk would also rise from the ranks of an ultra-rich billionaire to become the world’s first trillionaire.

Musk, whose current net worth is estimated at $728 billion by Bloomberg and $827.7 billion by Forbes, won’t be the only top executive to cash in on a monumental fortune if his space giant achieves this vision. Having unveiled its initial official plans to go public on May 20, SpaceX is expected to list its shares under the ticker SPCX around June 12, 2026, according to Reuters.

Meet SpaceX executives who stand to benefit from billion-dollar fortunes

Antonio Gracias

The Indian-origin American billionaire who founded Valor Equity Partners has positioned himself as a longtime ally of Elon Musk. Having served on the board of directors for both Tesla and SpaceX, the 55-year-old executive stands to make billions more if the company hits a $2 trillion IPO target. Currently controlling 7.3% of SpaceX’s Class A shares, he stands next to Musk as the second-largest holder.

With his current stake worth $5.9 billion, according to Bloomberg, Gracias’ holdings could reach $11.5 billion in light of a potential $2 trillion valuation.

Luke Nosek

First up, the 50-year-old SpaceX director. As an early venture investor in the company, Nosek joined the board in 2008. As established by the company’s prospectus, Nosek holds one of the top-most prominent positions in the company aside from Musk. Holding a stake worth $2.5 billion at a $1.03 trillion valuation, according to Bloomberg, Nosek’s holdings could surge up to $5.3 billion at a potential $2 trillion valuation.

Musk and Nosek particularly share a deep bond that goes back to the PayPal days. In 2017, he started his own company, Gigafund, which has invested more than a billion dollars in Elon Musk’s space giant.

Gwynne Shotwell

Having joined SpaceX in 2002, the 62-year-old President, Chief Operating Officer, and Director remains one of the company’s earliest hires. Before being promoted to president and COO in 2008, she initially managed sales for the rocket maker’s Falcon 1.

According to the Elon Musk-founded company’s May 20 IPO prospectus, Shotwell owns 12.4 million SpaceX shares directly and through two trusts. Last year, her total compensation was $85.8 million. She was also awarded 4.7 million stock options. With her current SpaceX stake valued at $1 billion, she stands to receive a $2 billion valuation if the space giant hits its $2 trillion IPO target.

Bret Johnsen

Next in line is Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen, whose current SpaceX stake is worth $695 million, according to Bloomberg. He could reap the benefit of a $1.4 billion valuation if SpaceX hits the $2 trillion target next month. Last year, he earned a $9.8 million paycheck, according to the company prospectus released last week.

The 57-year-old executive joined the company in 2011 as the CFO after taking on finance roles at other tech companies. Despite SpaceX keeping the behind-the-scenes operations under wraps, Bloomberg reported that Johnsen has often emerged as the “main point person for answering questions and coordinating stock sales.”

Elon Musk nears trillionaire milestone

The SpaceX CEO himself is likely to close the distance between his current net worth as a multi-billionaire and the trillionaire status with the upcoming company IPO. As per the company prospectus released this past Wednesday, the tech titan owns about 5.1 billion shares in SpaceX, along with roughly 350 million options with a strike price of $8.39.

If the valuation reaches the potential $2 trillion target previously reported by Bloomberg, Musk’s net worth would surge to a whopping $1.1 trillion. Even if the valuation stays at $1.75 trillion, as per other prior reports, he is still expected to attain the trillionaire status when combined with his $292 billion Tesla Inc holding and ownership in other companies.