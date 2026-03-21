A young Indian-origin student went missing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this past week. Gautham Rajanikanth‘s parents, who currently reside in the United States, confirmed in a heartbreaking message shared alongside a GoFundMe fundraiser that their son died a few days ago.

Earlier this week, the boy’s parents, Rajanikanth and Gayathri, urged their community members to “donate to honour Gautham’s life.” They kicked off a campaign on GoFundMe.com to raise funds that would ultimately be distributed among certain organisations following their son’s passing. The original goal was met within two days, prompting the organiser to pause donations briefly.

Indian-origin student Gautham Rajanikanth’s family starts fundraiser

The family living in the South Fayette area in Pittsburgh started the “meaningful” donation drive two days ago. While the organiser of the GoFundMe campaign is listed as Nivedha Suresh, it carries a message signed off by Gautham’s parents, Rajanikanth Jayaseelan and Gayathri Krishnamoorthy.

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The fundraiser’s initial goal was set at $75,000, which was met easily in two days. Members of the community continued donating in droves after donations resumed following a brief pause. At the time of writing, the campaign honouring Gautham Rajanikanth’s had raised $83,322 thanks to over a thousand contributors.

“In lieu of flowers or gifts, we are asking for donations to support causes that are close to Gautham’s heart and ours while making a meaningful difference for others,” his parents said.

According to the message shared by the 17-year-old boy’s parents, funds raised through the campaign will be distributed to local fire departments that assisted in his search and aid other local search and rescue missions; and Pittsburgh or Western Pennsylvania-based mental health awareness and support programs, which are helping people navigate difficult times by providing critical resources and interventions.

“Through this effort, we hope to turn our grief into action supporting those who serve, protecting those who struggle, and honoring Gautham’s life,” Rajanikanth and Gayathri added in the note. “Thank you for your love, support, and for helping us honor Gautham in a meaningful way.”

What more do we know about Gautham Rajanikanth?

According to an obituary published on Legacy.com by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes – Dormont on March 18, 2026, the young boy from the South Fayette area passed away on March 16. He was a student at South Fayette High School.

His family describes him as a “kind and caring person,” who especially loved his brother. “As a dedicated musician, Gautham showcased an exceptional talent for the violin, playing with the Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestra,” noted his obituary. “He shared his love of music, also playing the violin with the Sahana Band, clarinet in the SFHS Wind Ensemble, trumpet in the SFHS Pep Band, and piano over the years.”

Gautham was committed to martial arts and had been training in karate since he was 7 years old. His efforts resulted in him earning his second-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do, and he was pursuing his third-degree black belt before his passing. “Gautham was also passionate about animals, building Legos, and video games. He was a nature enthusiast and often spent time outdoors, climbing trees, going on walks, and appreciated wildlife ever since he was a child,” the message added.

Rajanikanth went missing a few days before his death was announced publicly. Authorities in South Fayette Township kicked off a mission to search for him, only to call it off shortly after. Around Tuesday (US time), local US news outlets started reporting that the South Fayette Township Police Department had ended its search for the 11th-grade student. However, a lack of credible information tied to the case prompted a wave of concerning discussions online.

Many from the Indian-American community of Pittsburgh started leaving unverified “updates” about the case on social media, suggesting the search party had reached a tragic end. However, Gautham’s parents stayed silent on the issue, with the exception of his mother, Gayathri Krishnamoorthy, who initially shared the “missing” poster of her son on Facebook to seek any possible information about his whereabouts.

Multiple obituaries dedicated to Gautham’s memory emerged on the internet in the meantime. At the time, the South Fayette Township website had merely “archived” the civil alert post titled “Police seek missing 17-year-old.” However, police steered clear of mentioning whether he had been found successfully or if something else had happened entirely.

While Indian-origin members of the US community continue to claim certain things about the case, official authorities have not confirmed the circumstances or events leading up to Gautham’s death earlier this week.

In the wake of the life-shattering tragedy, a service was held for friends and family on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm at Beinhauer Funeral Home in Pennsylvania.

The 17-year-old boy is survived by his parents, Rajanikanth Jayaseelan and Gayathri Krishnamoorthy, younger brother Ashwin Rajanikanth, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a wide circle of friends, according to his obituary.