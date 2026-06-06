White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has shot down a report suggesting she is quitting her demanding job as one of US President Donald Trump’s top aides. Debunking an article published by The Daily Mail on Friday evening (US time), the 69-year-old communications veteran with over 20 years of proven results at the national, state and local level, slammed the story as a “piece of Friday fiction.”

The Daily Mail’s report indicated Wiles has been “completely drained” amid her ongoing cancer treatment, as the MAGA leader is “taking more and more control of the White House.” This news surfaced over a week after Sonny Joy Nelson, a staunch MAGA supporter, left her role as special assistant to the POTUS and White House director of media affairs.

Although her exit from the White House was cordial, as she wanted to start her own media booking and communications consulting firm, other recent administration resignations and departures have been marred by controversy. Susie Wiles has vehemently defended her position, saying she is going nowhere, not too long after the notable exits of Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, among many others.

Susie Wiles dismisses report on White House exit

In a statement on X, the Chief of Staff to the 47th POTUS wrote, “After an accomplishment filled week by President Trump, I have the pleasure of reading a piece of Friday fiction, courtesy of the Daily Mail.”

Asserting that she was “not going anywhere,” Wiles affirmed that she was “honoured and proud to serve President Trump,” outrightly contradicting the report suggesting otherwise. The top administration official added that she was “fully committed to advancing” Trump’s “agenda on behalf of the American people.”

Akin to the Republican leader’s usual habit of viciously trolling what he believes to be “fake news,” Wiles noted, “Some in the media have spent a decade trying to manufacture drama around President Trump and people who work for him. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now.”

Before signing off, she again reassured that she would be seeing her White House co-workers on Monday.

After an accomplishment filled week by President Trump, I have the pleasure of reading a piece of Friday fiction, courtesy of the Daily Mail.



To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) June 5, 2026

In addition to the official statement posted on her X account, Wiles has since responded to the Daily Mail as well. Describing claims of her purported Trump fallout as “outlandish” and “absolutely” untrue, she told the outlet, “It is completely false and defamatory to suggest I don’t work to help ALL of President appointees as they enter their assignments. The fact is that President Trump selects the best people for his Administration and we all work together to advance his agenda.”

“I have observed how hard [Pulte] works at FHFA, and I believe he will bring that same energy and tenacity as acting Director of National Intelligence.”

A White House spokesperson also told The Daily Mail that Wiles was “committed” to the US president, stressing that she continues to work tirelessly despite her cancer diagnosis.

Wiles disclosed the devastating news of her breast cancer diagnosis in March. Even at the time, she didn’t show any signs of wanting to walk out of her professional role.

“Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis. Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks,” she wrote on X at the time.

Thanking her “outstanding” team of doctors for detecting the cancer early and guiding her, she added, “I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my role as White House Chief of Staff.”

What did the Daily Mail report say?

Citing “five insiders,” the Daily Mail reported that Wiles, who has worked for Trump since his first campaign in 2015, was quietly “planning her exit strategy after November’s midterm elections.” Sources quoted in the article indicated that her potential exit plan had been spurred into action by Trump’s recent Cabinet appointments.

Resignations aren’t the only form of re-shuffling taking place inside the Trump White House. Given the unprecedented exits, the MAGA leader promoted Florida’s real estate executive Bill Pulte to Acting Director of National Intelligence after Tulsi Gabbard renounced the title due to her husband’s health. On top of that, Todd Blanche, who has been serving as the acting US Attorney General since April 2026 following Pam Bondi’s dismissal, has now earned Trump’s formal nomination to be the new Attorney General.

Three White House insiders told The Daily Mail that Wiles views Pulte’s promotion as a direct insult to her. “Susie was totally against the Pulte move. As a matter of fact, less than a month ago, she tried to have Pulte fired. It was after Trump posted the meme of himself as Jesus. That was Pulte’s idea,’ a source told the outlet.

The same group of insiders added that Wiles wasn’t thrilled about Blanche stepping into the US Attorney General role either.

This isn’t the first account in recent times when US media has hinted at a strained relationship between Trump and Wiles, whom he nicknamed as ‘Ice Maiden.’ In December 2025, the POTUS stood up in defence of his chief of staff after her interview with Vanity Fair suggested that she spoke ill of the commander-in-chief for having an “alcoholic personality.”

“High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink,” she said during the interview last year. “And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities,” adding Trump, “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do… Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Trump, on the other hand, took a swipe at the Vanity Fair piece in an interview with the New York Post, saying that he had full faith Wiles would continue her job by his side. In a way, agreeing with her, the POTUS responded, “No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality.”

He added, “I’ve said that many times about myself. I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I’ve said that — what’s the word? Not possessive — possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I’ve said it many times, many times before.”