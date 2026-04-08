A Republican lawmaker from Texas has called for ending the H-1B visa programme after a viral video showed an Indian worker at a 7-Eleven store claiming to be on the visa. Congressman Brandon Gill reacted strongly to the clip, writing, “H-1B is a scam and should be abolished.”

H-1B is a scam and should be abolished. https://t.co/LLtCaAAudE — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 7, 2026

Viral video sparks debate

The controversy began when YouTuber Tyler Oliveira shared a video from a 7-Eleven store in Texas. In the video, he speaks to an employee who says he is from Andhra Pradesh in India and is in the United States on an H-1B visa, which is meant for skilled workers.

The video was later shared on social media platform X, with users questioning how such jobs qualify under a programme designed for specialised roles. The post also pointed out that H-1B visas are supposed to be granted only when no suitable American worker is available.

Gill’s stance on immigration

Brandon Gill has been vocal about immigration issues in the past as well. His latest comment adds to his consistent position that immigration policies should prioritise American workers.

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Last year, he introduced the “New IDEA Act,” which focused on tightening hiring systems and discouraging companies from employing undocumented workers. The proposal aimed to strengthen verification processes and ensure jobs go to authorised workers in the United States.

Gill currently represents Texas’s 26th congressional district and took office in January 2025. Before entering politics, he worked in finance on Wall Street and later founded a conservative news outlet called D.C. Enquirer in 2022. He studied history and economics at Dartmouth College, where he also led a conservative student newspaper. He is married to Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza. The couple got married in 2017 and have two children.