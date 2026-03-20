Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, turned 20 today. Even though he mostly stays out of the public eye, one question people keep asking is about his height. He is reportedly around 6-foot-7, which makes him stand out whenever he appears with his parents.

Barron has rarely been seen at public events during his father’s presidency, with appearances limited to occasions like the inauguration and the State of the Union. Regardless of this, Donald Trump has credited him with helping connect with younger audiences, especially through social media and influencers.

🚨 JUST IN: Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi just dropped it right next to Trump and you could feel the moment instantly



“JAPAN IS BACK!!”



Trump couldn’t hold the reaction, you see it on his face immediately 😅😅😅



The confidence, the energy, the timing… she delivered it perfectly… pic.twitter.com/W15teDHoed — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) March 20, 2026

A student life away from the spotlight

Now in his early adult years, Barron is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business, where he is in his sophomore year. He continues to maintain a low profile, focusing on his education rather than public life.

Japanese prime minister adds a personal touch to birthday wishes

Barron’s birthday also received a special mention at a White House dinner. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wished him a happy birthday in her remarks and called him a “very tall, good looking gentleman.”

She added a light-hearted comment while standing next to President Trump, saying it was clear where Barron got his looks from “of course, from his parents.” Her remark drew laughter from guests and the president.

Celebration comes alongside broader US-Japan ties

During her speech, Takaichi also congratulated the United States on its upcoming 250th anniversary, praising it as a symbol of freedom and democracy. She spoke about strengthening ties between the two nations, mentioning events like the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and Japan’s gift of 250 cherry trees to mark the milestone.