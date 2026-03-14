A group of 11 Indian nationals have come under the radar of the FBI and Massachusetts’ authorities in connection with a visa fraud conspiracy. Coincidentally, all citizens from India were in the United States unlawfully, according to a news release published by the US Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, on Friday (US time).

Moreover, all 11 people share the same extremely popular last name, Patel, with its origins linked to the Indian state of Gujarat. While it remains unclear if they all share family ties with each other, they allegedly aimed to hack the non-immigrant U visa category, which is made available to victims of certain crimes.

All of them are now facing a count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, which comes with a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

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Who are the Indian nationals charged with visa fraud conspiracy?

On Friday night, FBI Boston announced via its official X handle that the agency’s Violent Crimes Task Force had arrested 10 Indian nationals across Massachusetts, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio for allegedly participating in staged armed robberies to falsely assume the identities of “victims” and game the US immigration system. An Indian national who was deported to India was also charged in the case.

According to the recent Department of Justice (DOJ) news release, the 11 defendants charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud are:

🚨#BREAKING: #FBI Boston's Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested 10 Indian nationals across MA, KY, MO, & OH for allegedly participating in staged armed robberies for the purpose of allowing store clerks to claim they were "victims" of violent crime so they could apply for… pic.twitter.com/SG4oQW9z1t — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 13, 2026

Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, unlawfully residing in Marshfield, Mass.; Maheshkumar Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.; Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, unlawfully residing in Quincy, Mass.; Dipikaben Patel, 40, deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Mass.; Rameshbhai Patel, 52, unlawfully residing in Eubank, Ky.; Amitabahen Patel, 43, unlawfully residing in Plainville, Mass.; Ronakkumar Patel, 28, unlawfully residing in Maryland Heights, Miss.; Sangitaben Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.; Minkesh Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio; Sonal Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio; and Mitul Patel, 40, unlawfully residing in Worcester, Mass.

Having been arrested in Massachusetts, Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Mitul Patel were ultimately released after an initial federal court appearance in Boston on March 13, 2026. Meanwhile, Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel made their initial appearances in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio after their respective arrests. They are set to appear in a federal court in Boston at a later date.

What have the Patels been accused of?

Citing charging documents, the US Justice Department stated that Rambhai Patel and his co-conspirators carried out staged armed robberies of at least six convenience or liquor stores and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and other locations in March 2023.

Authorities believe that the Patels orchestrated fake robberies so that clerks present at the scene could go on to falsely present themselves as victims of a violent crime on an application for U non-immigration status.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the U visa category is “set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.” The US Congress created it with the passage of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act (including the Battered Immigrant Women’s Protection Act) in October 2000.

As part of the alleged staged armed robberies, the person playing the role of a “robber” would threaten store clerks with what appeared to be a firearm before snatching cash from the register and fleeing. According to the DOJ, this development would always be captured on store surveillance video as proof of the incident. Thereafter, clerks and/or owners would wait for a few minutes until the “robber” fled the scene to call the police and report the “crime.”

The DOJ’s news release details that the “victims” involved in the scheme are also believed to have paid Rambhai Patel for his participation. Meanwhile, Patel is said to have paid the store owners, as their locations were used as the scene of the staged robbery.

“The 11 defendants charged today are alleged to have either arranged with the organiser to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a ‘victim,'” the DOJ stated.

Disclaimer: The details mentioned above are allegations. The defendants listed in the story are presumed innocent until proven guilty.