US negotiator to resume talks with Taliban in Qatar

Published: December 4, 2019 9:32:05 PM

The US negotiator on Afghanistan will shortly resume talks with the Taliban, the State Department said on Wednesday, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted negotiations.

Zalmay Khalilzad will head to Qatar to rejoin talks with the Taliban (Representative image)Zalmay Khalilzad will head to Qatar to rejoin talks with the Taliban (Representative image)

Zalmay Khalilzad will head to Qatar to “rejoin talks with the Taliban to discuss steps that could lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and a peaceful settlement of the war, specifically a reduction in violence that leads to a ceasefire,” a State Department statement said.

