scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

United States wants to see a successful Pakistan

“Pakistan is an important partner in the region. They are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day. And we are mindful of the challenges that they are facing politically and economically as well. In the United States, they will continue to find a good friend,” Kirby said

Written by PTI
Updated:
US pakistan ties
"We want to see Pakistan be a success. And we want to see the Pakistan government live up to the strongest aspirations of the Pakistani people," John Kirby said. (Representational image: IE)

Describing Islamabad as an important partner in the region, the White House on Tuesday said it wants to see a successful Pakistan. “We want to see Pakistan be a success. And we want to see the Pakistan government live up to the strongest aspirations of the Pakistani people,” John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at the White House.

Also Read

“Pakistan is an important partner in the region. They are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day. And we are mindful of the challenges that they are facing politically and economically as well. In the United States, they will continue to find a good friend,” Kirby said in response to a question.

Also Read

At a separate news conference, State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States does not choose a political party or a particular candidate when it comes to Pakistan or any other country.

Also Read

“As it relates to Pakistan, our view is that a strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is key to a strong and stable US-Pakistan relationship,” Patel said in response to a question.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 09:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market