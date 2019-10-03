UK PM Boris Johnson set to suspend parliament from October 8-14

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to request that parliament be suspended from October 8 to 14, his Downing Street office said Wednesday, just weeks after a previous attempt was ruled unlawful.
“These timings would mean parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations” for Queen Elizabeth II to outline the government’s new legislative programme, it said in a statement.
