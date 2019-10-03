UK PM Boris Johnson set to suspend parliament from October 8-14

By: |
Published: October 3, 2019 8:26:09 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to request that parliament be suspended from October 8 to 14, his Downing Street office said Wednesday, just weeks after a previous attempt was ruled unlawful.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to request that parliament be suspended from October 8 to 14, his Downing Street office said Wednesday, just weeks after a previous attempt was ruled unlawful.

“These timings would mean parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations” for Queen Elizabeth II to outline the government’s new legislative programme, it said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. UK PM Boris Johnson set to suspend parliament from October 8-14
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition