UK election: Victorious Boris Johnson says will ‘get Brexit done on time’

London | Published: December 13, 2019 1:48:35 PM

Condemning more than three years of political wrangling over Brexit, he said: "I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done on time by January 31, no ifs, no buts."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Boris JohnsonBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters Image)

Britain will leave the European Union on January 31 as planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Friday after winning a sweeping election victory. Condemning more than three years of political wrangling over Brexit, he said: “I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done on time by January 31, no ifs, no buts.”

