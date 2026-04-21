Calgary police have laid more charges in extortion-related shootings targeting members of the city’s South Asian community. Officials said that three more men are facing charges linked to gunfire incidents at home in the Saddleridge area earlier this year, while one suspect remains at large under a warrant.

The shootings took place at a house in the 8400 block of Saddleridge Drive N.E. Gunfire broke out at the home twice within just over a week. Police say suspects in a vehicle fired shots at the property on February 22 and again on March 4. However, no injuries were reported.

Who are the accused?

Authorities have charged three men in connection with the case. Karanbir Singh, 21, faces one count of discharging a firearm with intent and was scheduled to appear in court. Jaskaran Singh, also 21 and from Calgary, was charged earlier on April 3 with the same offence, reported Calgary Herald.

A third suspect, Germanjeet Singh, 22, who also goes by Garry, is wanted on a warrant. Police say he is about five feet eight inches tall, weighs around 198 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators identified the suspects after stopping a vehicle on March 7 for a traffic violation. The vehicle matched one seen during the shootings. Police say they found evidence linking the occupants to the attacks and to broader extortion activity.

The investigation involved several agencies, including the Calgary Police Service, officers in Edmonton, and the Canada Border Services Agency. Authorities say cooperation between agencies helped them track suspects and gather evidence.

What police said about extortion cases

Police said there have been 41 reported cases so far of extortion attempts targeting the South Asian community in Calgary. In 18 of those cases, suspects fired shots at homes, businesses, or vehicles.

Authorities have also taken steps beyond criminal charges. Calgary police referred 45 people to federal border officials for possible deportation over alleged involvement in these crimes, reported Calgary Herald.

The Canada Border Services Agency opened 372 immigration investigations linked to extortion matters. Officials issued 70 removal orders and carried out 35 removals in the Prairies region.