A fresh diplomatic push appears to be taking shape amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the United States exploring the possibility of a breakthrough with Iran even as violence continues across the region.

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According to a Reuters report citing three Israeli officials, Donald Trump is keen on advancing an agreement with Tehran aimed at ending hostilities. However, doubts persist over whether Iran would accept key US conditions, particularly restrictions on its nuclear programme and ballistic missile capabilities.

Diplomatic Claims Clash With Ground Reality

While Washington signals optimism, Tehran has strongly rejected claims of ongoing negotiations. Trump recently stated that discussions between the two sides were “very good and productive” and hinted at a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.”

Iranian leadership, however, has dismissed these assertions. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf termed the reports of talks as “fake news,” alleging they are aimed at influencing financial and oil markets while deflecting attention from mounting pressure on the US and Israel.

Adding to the geopolitical complexity, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Washington may attempt to convert recent military gains into diplomatic leverage. He indicated there was a window to “leverage the mighty achievements obtained by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and the US military” to secure strategic outcomes.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have rejected the US narrative, describing Trump’s statements as “psychological operations” and signalling that military actions would continue.

Missile Strikes, Military Operations Intensify

Even as diplomatic messaging dominates headlines, hostilities on the ground remain intense. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that emergency teams were deployed in central Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile strike that left several people injured.

In a post on X, the IDF said, “Rescue and salvage forces of the Home Front Command are currently operating in collaboration with emergency organisations in the areas where reports of impacts have been received in the centre of the country.” Reports indicated that a munition carrying significant explosives damaged buildings and vehicles, with fragments also landing in nearby areas.

Israeli forces have also expanded operations beyond their borders. Overnight strikes targeted Hezbollah-linked facilities in Lebanon, including a broadcasting station and key command centres. The IDF further stated it carried out dozens of strikes on Iranian-linked assets, including command hubs, weapons depots and air defence systems.

The broader region is also witnessing spillover effects. Explosions were reported in Baghdad, while multiple infrastructure sites across Iran have reportedly come under attack. In Bahrain, a fire at a facility was blamed on “criminal Iranian aggression,” while in southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike triggered a major blaze at a petrol station.

Despite the intensifying conflict, there are indications of possible back-channel efforts. Reports suggest that senior Iranian leadership may be open to negotiations under certain conditions, with contacts allegedly taking place through intermediaries.

As the conflict enters its fourth week, concerns are growing over its wider impact, particularly on global energy markets and regional stability, as sustained strikes continue to hit military as well as civilian infrastructure.