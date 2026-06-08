A foreign-flagged vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers caught fire off the Omani coast on Monday, with authorities stating that all crew members were safe even as the cause of the incident remained under investigation.

The incident involving MT Marivex was reported at around 1:30 pm, according to the Shipping Ministry. The vessel was located south of the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz, when the fire broke out.

“There has been a recent report that today around 1:30 pm, there has been a fire reported on the vessel MT Marivex, in which there were 24 Indian seafarers. As per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe,” Shipping Ministry Director Opesh Kumar Sharma said.

A crew member aboard the vessel informed that the tanker was hit by a missile, damaging some lifeboats and triggering a fire. The vessel subsequently sent distress calls seeking evacuation.

However, Sharma said the cause of the fire had not been established.

“Whether the ship was hit by a projectile or not, presently we are trying to get the updated information. We are in touch with the owners. We are trying to ascertain the facts,” he said.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it was in touch with Omani authorities regarding the rescue and safety of the crew. Preliminary information indicated that the tanker was not carrying cargo and was sailing towards Oman’s Duqm port.

The Shipping Ministry said it was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence to ensure the safety of the seafarers.