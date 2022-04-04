Top War Updates: Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes in towns near Kyiv; Russia denies allegations

Russia Ukraine War April 4th News: In fresh claims, Ukraine has accused Russia of possible war crimes after finding some bound and shot at close range and some strewn around towns near Kyiv region. According to Reuters report, Bucha’s deputy mayor, Taras Shapravskyi, has stated that out of 300 bodies, 50 were found to be the victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops. These bodies were found after Russian forces withdrew from the city late last week. On the other hand, Russia’s Defence Ministry on Sunday stated that all photographs and videos released by Ukraine alleging “crimes” by Russian troops in Bucha were a “provocation” and no resident of Bucha suffered violence by Russian forces. The ministry said that not a single civilian in Bucha faced any violent action by the Russian troops.

The pictures released by the Ukranian authorities showing apparent violence towards civilians sparked widespread condemnation of Russia and leader Vladimir Putin. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as “a punch in the gut,” while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation, reported Reuters.

Here are some of the top and latest updates from the war torn region:

– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday made a surprise virtual appearance via a video at the Grammy Awards which were being held in Las Vegas. Zelenskiy appealed to viewers to support Ukraine for it fight against Russia and not remain silent.

– Missiles struck near Odesa on Sunday, with Russia saying it had destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military, reported Reuters. The Odesa city council said “critical infrastructure facilities” were hit.

– Shelling conitnued throughout night and day, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region said on Sunday. Reuters reported that Russian shelling killed seven people in Kharkiv, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

– According to an AP report, the Ukrainian military says that it has retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered. The mayor had on Sunday said that continuous Russian shelling had destroyed 70% of Chernihiv.

– Ukraine’s prosecutor-general had claimed that the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian troops, reported AP. Iryna Venediktova had said on Facebook that the bodies have undergone examination by prosecutors and other specialists.