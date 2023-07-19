Report of active shooter at Ford’s Kansas City plant found to be ‘not credible’

American automaker Ford’s assembly plant in Kansas City was evacuated on Tuesday after an active shooter was reported on site. However, officials have now determined that the threat was not credible.

The Clay County Missouri Sheriff’s office on Wednesday tweeted that the plant’s search has ended and they have not found anyone inside. Hence they determined that the threat was not credible.

After the earlier report of a shooter, Ford ceased all production at the plant, including the night shift on Tuesday.

Who reported the shooter?

Ford’s safety and risk management team received a call at about 5:20 pm on Tuesday. A man claimed he was armed with explosives, a rifle and a pistol. He added that he had barricaded himself in a bathroom on the second-floor of the paint area of the plant, officials revealed.

The man claimed to be a disgruntled Ford worker and gave a name that did not find a match with any employee of the paint area.

Also Read US soldier in North Korea not the first to flee to the secretive state

At the time, the officials had said that it could have been a “swatting call” hoax. The caller could be aiming to trigger an emergency response. They added that a team was working toi clear the factory.

As per Ford’s website, the assembly plant has about 7,250 workers.