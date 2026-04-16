Ray Dalio has clarified that his recent warning about a “world war” was misunderstood. He said he was not predicting an immediate shooting war between the United States and China. Instead, he was describing a wider and ongoing global struggle that includes economics, technology, cyber conflict and geopolitics.

In a post on X, the Bridgewater Associates founder wrote, “To be clear, I didn’t mean to convey that I expect a shooting war between the U.S. and China (or any of the great powers) anytime soon.” He explained that the world is currently in a phase of his “Big Cycle,” where conflicts between major powers are becoming more connected, making today’s tensions part of a larger global competition.

An interconnected global struggle

Dalio said the current situation should be seen as a mix of different types of conflicts happening at the same time rather than one single war. These include trade fights, competition over technology, cyber tensions and geopolitical pressure between powerful nations.

I have been asked by several people what I meant when I said “we are in a world war” in my most recent note. To be clear, I didn’t mean to convey that I expect a shooting war between the U.S. and China (or any of the great powers) anytime soon. What I meant is that we are in the… — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) April 15, 2026

He explained that what looks like separate issues, such as regional wars or economic disputes are actually linked. Together, they form a bigger struggle between global power blocs, mainly led by the United States on one side and countries like China, Russia and Iran on the other.

Why a US–China military war is unlikely soon

Dalio stressed that a direct war between the US and China is unlikely in the near future. He said both countries understand that such a war would be extremely destructive and difficult to win.

He noted, “The reason I do not expect a U.S.-China military war soon… is because both nations realize that such a war would be devastating and that it would be impossible to fully win over the other.” He added that both countries are also dealing with serious internal challenges, which makes them less likely to risk a full-scale war.

At the same time, both sides strongly believe in their own systems and want to prove their strength over time rather than through direct conflict.

Rising tensions through non-military means

Instead of military action, Dalio expects increasing “brinkmanship” between the two powers. This means pushing each other to the edge through economic, technological and political pressure.

He said, “I expect that there will continue to be trade, capital, technology, cyber, and geopolitical influence wars between these great powers.” He also warned that countries are becoming more cautious about depending on each other for key goods, services and capital, which could reshape global trade and reduce cooperation.

Dalio believes the old rules-based global system is weakening and being replaced by a more power-driven approach, where countries act more in their own interest.

Strategic competition and shifting world order

Dalio also described how China might approach this competition. He said China is likely to stay strong defensively but not overly aggressive in its actions. “I expect that China will be very strong in its defense without being very aggressive in its offense,” he said, adding that this approach is influenced by its culture and long-term strategy.

He suggested that future global dynamics may resemble ideas from the Art of War and older systems like China’s historical tribute system, rather than today’s international order.

He also explained concerns around new technologies like AI, noting that both countries understand the risks. Cooperation in such areas could be important to avoid dangerous outcomes, even as competition continues.