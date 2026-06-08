A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday morning, killing at least one person, injuring several others and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Asia.

The earthquake hit the Mindanao region at around 7:37 am local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at a depth of about 35 kilometres (21.7 miles), making it strong enough to be felt across a wide area.

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Authorities in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan issued alerts as emergency teams began assessing the impact of the quake.

WATCH: Building collapses after magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes the Philippines pic.twitter.com/8Q9XFK6Gf8 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) June 8, 2026

Aftershocks recorded in Philippines

Multiple aftershocks, at least 16 of them, have been recorded since the initial quake that struck off the coast. These range from magnitudes of 1.3 to 6.7, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the earthquake struck off the coast of General Santos City in Sarangani province, located at the southern tip of Mindanao island. Soon after the quake, the agency issued a tsunami warning and urged residents living along the coast to move to safer areas.

According to the US Tsunami Warning System, tsunami waves between one and three meters above normal tide levels could hit parts of the Philippines. Authorities warned people not to take chances and to follow evacuation orders immediately.

President Marcos orders immediate response

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he had instructed government agencies to begin emergency operations without delay. In a statement, Marcos urged residents in affected areas to prioritise their safety.

“I have directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately” to evacuate residents and begin rescue efforts, he said.

Addressing people living in areas under tsunami warning, the president added: “To our kababayans [countrymen] in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind.”

Buildings damaged, people shaken by strong tremors

Images shared by the local information office in General Santos City showed damage to buildings and convenience stores after the earthquake. Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani province, said the quake struck while officials were attending a flag-raising ceremony.

Another video captures the Jollibee building collapse in General Santos, Philippines following powerful earthquake. No word on casualties. https://t.co/LJEVl0qTjC pic.twitter.com/DgixNijwoY — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 8, 2026

He told Reuters that the local police building developed cracks immediately after the earthquake.

Ancheta said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, though some people fainted due to the intensity of the shaking. “This is the strongest earthquake we’ve experienced,” he told Reuters by phone.

Indonesia and Japan also issue tsunami alerts

The effects of the earthquake were not limited to the Philippines. Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for parts of its northeastern coastline, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that a tsunami advisory had been issued for the country’s southern coastline, stretching from Ibaraki Prefecture to Okinawa Prefecture. Authorities in both countries began monitoring sea conditions and advised coastal residents to remain alert.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Japan are all located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a vast belt of fault lines surrounding the Pacific Ocean. The region is one of the most seismically active places in the world and frequently experiences powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.