US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reaffirmed ties with India during the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday — dubbing the country a ‘powerful’ and ‘critical’ pillar of regional stability. He also stressed the need for nations to invest in their own defence highlighted efforts to “modernise” the Indian military. The remarks came even as President Donald Trump held a Situation Room meeting to debate extending the Iran ceasefire and Hegseth warned that war could be “resumed” at any point.

“In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line. A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region…We’ve also committed to pursuing co-production with India to advance capabilities,” he said.

The US official also spoke about defence-related relations with Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and Australia while highlighting several aspects of the US defence strategy in the region. He contended that the Asia-Pacific was the most consequential region in the world — adding that the security of the region rested “disproportionately” on the US military power. Hegseth added that America was also undergoing a national manufacturing globalisation of its defence facilities.

“India is modernising its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean. It’s building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre,” Hegseth added.

US ‘ready to restart strikes’ against Iran

The Pentagon Chief also insisted during the event in Singapore that the United States remained ready to restart its attacks against Iran if a peace deal could not be reached. Negotiators from Washington and Tehran are working to bridge major differences blocking an agreement. Trump also held a situation room meeting on Saturday morning to determine whether the a ceasefire would remain in place.

“Our ability to recommence if necessary…we are more than capable. Our stockpiles ⁠are ​more than suited for that, both there and around the globe, so we’re in a very good place,” Hegseth said in Singapore.

The ⁠Pentagon chief said President Donald Trump was “patient” and wants to make a “great deal” ⁠that ensures ‌Iran does not get a nuclear ​weapon. Hegseth insisted that America had not turned its back on the Asia-Pacific region despite being ‌engaged in conflict with Iran.

“We can do two things at one time. We’re super-charging our defence industrial base so that we’re building 2X, 3X, 4X the munitions very soon to ensure that all of our (operations) plans are properly funded throughout the ⁠world,” he insisted.