Michael Bloomberg files papers paving way for US presidential bid

Published: November 9, 2019 7:00:24 AM

His name was posted among 17 candidates on the Alabama Democratic Party's website only hours before registration closed.

Although the billionaire has not publicly announced his run, his inclusion among a crowded field keeps his options open for mounting a concerted bid to topple fellow New Yorker, Donald Trump.

New York business tycoon Michael Bloomberg paved the way for a shot at the US presidency, registering as a candidate in the Alabama Democratic primary race before Friday's filing deadline. Although the billionaire has not publicly announced his run, his inclusion among a crowded field keeps his options open for mounting a concerted bid to topple fellow New Yorker, Donald Trump. His name was posted among 17 candidates on the Alabama Democratic Party's website only hours before registration closed.

 

