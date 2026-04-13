Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Trump mulls ‘full-scale bombing’ after Hormuz blockade, Iranian FM says ‘zero lessons earned’- Brent jumps $8
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has ordered a naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions after talks with Tehran collapsed. US oil prices have surged past $105 per ba
Trump said the US Navy would block “any and all” Iranian-linked ships in the Strait of Hormuz after talks in Pakistan collapsed over Tehran’s nuclear stance, though the United States Central Command clarified that non-Iran-linked vessels would still be allowed passage.
Iran countered that a deal was close before the US shifted terms, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf saying Tehran “will not submit to threats,” while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned any warships entering the strait would be treated as ceasefire violations and met with a severe response.
Donald Trump announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran talks failed to reach a breakthrough. The move has added fresh uncertainty to the fragile April 7 ceasefire.
According to WSJ, Trump is weighing a return to limited military strikes on Iran alongside the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with a full-scale bombing campaign still a possibility, though seen as less likely.
JD Vance and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met in Pakistan but failed to agree on reopening the strait or ending the war. Both sides blamed each other, citing lack of trust and unacceptable terms.
After a brief dip to $94–$95 on hopes of a ceasefire, Brent has surged over 8% today alone, with the potential to test $110 or higher if shipping through the Gulf remains paralyzed through the end of the month.
Iran FM Araghchi said Iran engaged in good faith during the highest-level talks in 47 years and was “inches away” from an Islamabad deal, but accused the US of shifting terms and escalating with a blockade.
Trump warned that any Iranian attack on US forces or ships would be met with overwhelming retaliation. He framed the blockade as a way to stop Iran from profiting via oil sales.
Iran insists the strait is open for limited traffic but warned warships entering it would face a “severe response.”
Iran’s restrictions had already pushed global oil prices up by over 50% during the conflict.
Benjamin Netanyahu stayed silent on talks while Israel continued strikes in Lebanon.
Live Updates
05:22 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
Blockade timeline set as tensions mount
The US military says the blockade of Iranian ports will begin Monday. Trump warned that Iran’s water, power and desalination facilities are “easy to hit."
05:22 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
Araghchi: Talks were close, US ‘shifted goalposts’
Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran engaged in good faith and was close to an Islamabad deal, but accused the US of maximalist demands and sudden escalation with the blockade.
In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war.
But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran “will not submit to threats,” as tensions spike following the collapse of negotiations.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said any military vessels entering the strait would be seen as ceasefire violations and met with a “severe” response.
05:21 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
War of words escalates after failed talks
Washington blamed Iran’s refusal to curb its nuclear programme, while Tehran said a deal was “inches away” before the US shifted terms and hardened its stance.
05:20 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
US clarifies: Not a full shutdown of Hormuz
United States Central Command said non-Iran-linked ships will still be allowed passage, signalling a targeted blockade rather than a complete chokehold on global shipping.
05:20 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
Trump orders Hormuz blockade after talks collapse
Donald Trump has ordered a naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked ships in the Strait of Hormuz after high-stakes talks in Pakistan failed. The move has thrown the already fragile ceasefire into fresh uncertainty.