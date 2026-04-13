Trump said the US Navy would block “any and all” Iranian-linked ships in the Strait of Hormuz after talks in Pakistan collapsed over Tehran’s nuclear stance, though the United States Central Command clarified that non-Iran-linked vessels would still be allowed passage.

Iran countered that a deal was close before the US shifted terms, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf saying Tehran “will not submit to threats,” while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned any warships entering the strait would be treated as ceasefire violations and met with a severe response.

Iran and US-Israel war latest news– Here are the key developments on April 13, 2026

Donald Trump announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran talks failed to reach a breakthrough. The move has added fresh uncertainty to the fragile April 7 ceasefire.

According to WSJ, Trump is weighing a return to limited military strikes on Iran alongside the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with a full-scale bombing campaign still a possibility, though seen as less likely.

JD Vance and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met in Pakistan but failed to agree on reopening the strait or ending the war. Both sides blamed each other, citing lack of trust and unacceptable terms.

After a brief dip to $94–$95 on hopes of a ceasefire, Brent has surged over 8% today alone, with the potential to test $110 or higher if shipping through the Gulf remains paralyzed through the end of the month.

Iran FM Araghchi said Iran engaged in good faith during the highest-level talks in 47 years and was “inches away” from an Islamabad deal, but accused the US of shifting terms and escalating with a blockade.

Trump warned that any Iranian attack on US forces or ships would be met with overwhelming retaliation. He framed the blockade as a way to stop Iran from profiting via oil sales.

Iran insists the strait is open for limited traffic but warned warships entering it would face a “severe response.”

Iran’s restrictions had already pushed global oil prices up by over 50% during the conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu stayed silent on talks while Israel continued strikes in Lebanon.



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