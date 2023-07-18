scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Gilgo beach murder mystery: Decoding decade-old crime with latest case updates

The authorities found out that Heuermann owned an early-model Chevrolet Avalanche and lived in Massapequa Park which earlier had been highlighted because of some of the victims’ cellphone activity.

Written by FE Online
Gilgo beach murder, Gilgo beach murderer caught, What is the gilgo murder case, about gilgo beach murder, who is the gilgo beach murderer
Heuermann was tailed by the investigators. (Image: AP)

A 59-year-old architect has been arrested in the long-running Gilgo beach murders in the US in which the list of victims extended up to 11. Rex A. Heuermann has been charged with the murder of three of the victims and the prosecutors have called him the prime suspect in a fourth. His lawyer says Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and insists that he did not commit those murders.

What is the Gilgo beach murder case?

What began as a search for a missing woman in December 2020, snowballed into a major hunt for a serial killer whose victims mostly were young women who had been sex workers. Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker, had called 911 as she ran from a client’s home, claiming someone was chasing her. In her search, police came across the remains of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen alive in 2009. As they went forward with the case, the police found more and more bodies.

Also Read

The case lived through five police commissioners, over 1,000 tips, several theories and supposed conspiracies. Last year, a fresh review found a link between an old clue, about a pickup truck, and Heuermann.

Also Read

Heuermann also used a victim’s cellphone to call her relatives. In one such call, he said he had killed her.

Old clue linked to Heuermann

The authorities found out that Heuermann owned an early-model Chevrolet Avalanche and lived in Massapequa Park which earlier had been highlighted because of some of the victims’ cellphone activity. Witnesses had earlier told the police that a man had parked an Avalanche outside a victim’s house, Amber Costello, the night before she died and that she had arranged to meet the man again the next night, court filings showed.

Investigators dove into Heuermann’s background and found his cellphone had been in the same general areas, around the same times, as the burner phones used to contact three of the victims, Barthelemy, Costello and Megan Waterman. The burner phones and his own cellphone were even found to have travelled together at times. The architect’s phone location also matched for from where Barthelemy’s phone was used to call her relatives after her disappearance.

Also Read

Heuermann’s credit card records were also looked into. Investigators also found Heuermann’s searches on the Gilgo beach murder case. Among his searches, they found, “Why hasn’t the long island serial killer been caught.”

Discarded pizza box linked Heuermann to a murder

Investigators in the case reexamined hairs found on a belt buckle, duct tape and burlap restraint used in the killings. Meanwhile, Heuermann was tailed. They rummaged through his garbage and picked up 11 bottles from his bin and a partially eaten pizza he had tossed on a sidewalk trash can. The DNA on the pizza matched a hair found on burlap which was wrapped around a victim.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 07:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS