A woman casting her vote in Africa (Reuters)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya on Saturday revealed that Germany will provide 2 million euros ($2.33 million) to election programmes in the country.

The German contribution, announced by Ambassador of Germany to Libya Oliver Owcza, aims to assist Central Committee for Municipal Elections (CCMCE) in conducting municipal council elections across Libya between 2018 and 2020, UNDP said in a statement, Xinhua news agency.

The donation from Germany will bring the total financial support for the Syrian election to 3.4 million euros, according to the statement.

The CCMCE on Thursday announced the start of the municipal elections in the cities of Bani Walid and Derj in southwestern Libya.

Libya has more than 100 municipalities representing different cities and regions of the country.