G20 summit: Xi Jinping’s war of words with Justin Trudeau grabs attention; So what’s the fuss about?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exchanged a few heated words on Wednesday at the G-20 summit. A video showing both leaders involved in an intense discussion has been grabbing the media’s attention. So what was the conversation about?

The video footage showed Jinping expressing his displeasure with Trudeau over the leaking of details of their earlier meeting in which the Canadian PM had expressed concerns about Chinese interference in domestic affairs, reported AP.

“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper; that’s not appropriate. And that’s not … the way the conversation was conducted if there is sincerity on your part,” Jinping told Trudeau via the interpreter.

Trudeau, in his defense, put up a strong stance and said, “In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have.” Before he finished speaking, the Chinese leader cut him off and said, “Create the conditions, create the conditions, OK?” before smiling, shaking Trudeau’s hand, and walking off.

Canada never released an official readout from the meeting, but Trudeau did confirm the conversation and the points that he made to Xi at a news conference at the end of the G20. Trudeau was later asked about this brief encounter at a news conference where he said, “Not every conversation is always going to be easy, but it’s extremely important that we continue to stand up for the things that are important for Canadians,” reported AP.

The report further quoted a former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, who said he thinks Xi purposely held this conversation with Trudeau in front of all the cameras. “He looks agitated. Clearly, he was not pleased with Trudeau for leaking to press the detail of the meeting. Interesting he said it’s not the way the meeting went.” Saint-Jacques said.