At least six people, including four Indian students, were injured after a knife attack at a university hostel in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic on Saturday. The attacker has been identified as a 15-year-old youth who is suspected to have links to a banned neo-Nazi group. The incident took place at a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, located around 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the incident in a post on X late Saturday. The embassy’s statement came a few hours after local Russian media reported a stabbing inside the sports hall of a hostel that houses foreign students at a university in the city.

In its post, the Indian Embassy said it is in constant contact with Russian authorities and has taken actions to assist the injured students. Officials from the Indian Consulate in Kazan have already started travelling to Ufa to provide help on the ground.

In its post, the Indian Embassy said it is in constant contact with Russian authorities and has taken actions to assist the injured students. Officials from the Indian Consulate in Kazan have already started travelling to Ufa to provide help on the ground.

An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026

According to local media reports, at least six people were injured in the stabbing incident. Two police officers were also injured while trying to control the situation.

What happened inside the university hostel

According to preliminary information, the teenager entered the hostel carrying a knife and attacked students living there. Those present said the situation turned chaotic, with students trying to escape and help the injured. “There was blood all around,” Russian television channel Ren TV reported, showing visuals of injured students being taken to hospitals in ambulances.

Russian media outlets reported that the attacker was influenced by extremist ideology. The Baza Telegram channel claimed the youth was associated with the banned NS/WP neo-Nazi organisation. “He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about the Holocaust,” the report said. Baza also shared an image showing a Nazi symbol drawn on a wall using the victims’ blood.

The suspect reportedly resisted arrest, which led to further violence. Speaking about the incident, Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk said the attacker even turned violent against the police. “The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” she was quoted as saying by the RTVI.com news portal.

According to these reports, one of the suspected attackers is a 15-year-old teenager who has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in serious condition. Currently, the authorities have not revealed the identity or nationality of the other injured students. There is speculation in Russia that more than one person may have been involved in the attack. Credible Russian Telegram channels have suggested that there could be two attackers.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched an investigation to find out what led to the attack and how the suspect managed to enter the hostel armed with a knife.

Meanwhile, Indian officials are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to provide further updates once they meet the injured students and local authorities.