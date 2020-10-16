Donald Trump says lungs were ‘a little bit infected’

He said he probably took a test the day of the opening debate last week. (Photo source; AP)

President Donald Trump says he has nothing, whatsoever remaining of symptoms from his coronavirus infection.

But he acknowledged that doctors determined that his lungs were a little bit infected when he was hospitalised.

Trump’s comments came in the opening moments of Thursday night’s town hall-style meeting on NBC. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was appearing at a similar event at the same time on another network.

Trump was seated on stage, not wearing a mask, on a set with several voters spaced several feet apart, all of them wearing masks. He said he probably took a test the day of the opening debate last week.

The duelling events replaced the second presidential debate, which was cancelled because of health concerns.