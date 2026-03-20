President Donald Trump has seen a notable dip in his personal fortune this week, slipping down the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. The decline comes as the stock price of his social media venture, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), hit fresh lows, wiping out nearly $54 million that is approximately 0.87% of his net worth in just seven days.

As of Friday, March 20, 2026, Trump ranks 649th among the world’s billionaires, dropping four spots from his position earlier this month.

TMTG’s Financial Struggle: Revenue vs. Losses

The primary driver behind this wealth contraction is the poor performance of TMTG, the parent company of Truth Social. According to data from Yahoo Finance, the company’s stock price plummeted to $8.66 per share on Thursday. This is a sharp decline from the $20-per-share valuation seen just a year ago.

The company’s internal financials as reported by Newsweek, paint a challenging picture for investors:

Financial Metric 2024 Reported 2025 Reported (Current) Annual Revenue $3.6 Million $3.7 Million Annual Net Loss $409 Million $712.1 Million

Despite a marginal increase in revenue, the company’s losses have nearly doubled, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the platform. In a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times, TMTG itself warned that the brand’s value is intrinsically tied to the President’s personal popularity.

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The ‘perks’ of being the President

While TMTG is faltering, Trump’s overall net worth remains significantly higher than during his first term. Since returning to the White House in January 2025, his fortune has been bolstered by diversified income streams. Some of his multiple sources of income has been listed as follows:

Crypto Ventures: According to reports published by the Forbes magazine, Trump has earned an estimated $550 million over the past year from his family-backed decentralized finance protocol, World Liberty Financial.

International Deals: In January 2025, Trump and his partners sold a 49% stake in their crypto venture to Aryam Investment, a UAE-backed firm, in a deal worth nearly $200 million.

Property Revenue: High-profile events and stays at his personal properties, including Mar-a-Lago, continue to generate substantial cash flow.

Earlier this month, Forbes estimated his total net worth at $6.5 billion, up from $5.1 billion a year prior. However, a recent cooling in the cryptocurrency market combined with the TMTG stock slide has pulled that figure back from its September 2025 peak of $7.3 billion.

As of March 20, 2026 Trumps’ net worth has been reported as $6.2 billion dollars.

The ‘cashing out’ strategy

Financial analysts interviewed by the Los Angeles Times, suggest that the President’s personal wealth may be insulated from the volatility of his public company. Forbes Executive Editor Luisa Kroll noted that even if TMTG’s value were to drop to zero, Trump has already “cashed out hundreds of millions” through various deals before the market realized the “hollowness” of the venture’s financial fundamentals.

For a President who has long tied his political identity to his prowess as a “real estate mogul” and a “really rich” businessman, these fluctuations on the billionaire leaderboard remain a closely watched metric of his brand’s health.