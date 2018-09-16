Decentralisation of power key to strong local governance, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the transfer of powers to grass root level is the key priority to ensure a strong local governance system.

In a meeting focusing on local government system here, Khan underlined that the public empowerment in a local bodies system can be the best form of governance. He added that people should take their own decisions, without which a strong local government system in Pakistan will not be realised, Radio Pakistan reported.

The cricketer-turned-politician stated that local governance will be made functional on the lines of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khan had formed a committee to put forth a proposal for a new local government system within a week, which will be scrutinised and presented before the provincial assemblies to initiate the required legislation procedure within a month, according to The Dawn.

Decentralisation of power was PTI’s main poll plank in the run-up to the July 25 general elections. Khan had said that the previous practice of centralisation of power did not give the people of the country much say in government affairs.