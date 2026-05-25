A social media post by the Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad has sparked online discussion after it reacted to pictures of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visiting the Taj Mahal during his India tour.

The Iranian consulate shared a sarcastic remark on X after Rubio and his wife Jeanette were seen posing in front of the monument on Monday.

“If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn’t have posed for a picture here.”

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users interpreting it as a subtle dig at the United States amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian consulate highlights Persian influence on Taj Mahal

The remark appeared to reference the strong Persian influence on Mughal architecture, especially in the design and artistic style of the Taj Mahal.

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is widely regarded as one of the finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture and carries several Persian design elements.

Rubio visited Agra ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi as part of his four-day India visit. He was accompanied by Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India.

Speaking during the visit, Rubio said, “I have never been there. The President’s former residence in New Jersey was the only one I was ever aware of. It is among the world’s wonders. I believe it’s critical to respect the cultures of the nations you travel to.”

He also praised India’s diversity and cultural heritage, describing the visit as an opportunity to witness “something iconic for the country.”

Earlier post from Iranian consulate also went viral

This was not the first time the Iranian diplomatic mission in India made a sharp social media remark aimed at Rubio.

Earlier, the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai had also posted a sarcastic message on X targeting the US official.

“Thoda seekh lo yaar…” “sabhyata ka crash course” free mein mil jayega!”

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The post mocked Rubio’s diplomatic rhetoric and suggested he could learn from India’s cultural and civilisational traditions.

The Taj Mahal has long remained a key stop for visiting world leaders and international dignitaries. In recent years, figures including Donald Trump and JD Vance have also visited the monument during their India trips.