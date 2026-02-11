At least 10 people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after a shooting at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, a small community in northeastern British Columbia, Canadian police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police confirmed, six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Another person died while being taken to hospital. Two more people were later found dead at a nearby residence, which investigators believe is connected to the same incident.

The suspected shooter, according to CBC, was confirmed dead Tuesday afternoon. Police said the suspect was found inside the school and died from what they described as a self-inflicted injury.

Chief Superintendent Floyd said police believe they have identified the shooter but will not release details at this stage, citing privacy concerns and the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Ten dead after shooting at high school in British Columbia

Earlier in the day, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) issued an emergency alert warning of an active shooter at the school. Residents in and around Tumbler Ridge were told to stay inside their homes and shelter in place. RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said the situation was chaotic in the early hours, with reports coming in from multiple locations. “I don’t have any details on the identity or the age or any of that information of the suspect at this time,” Clark said earlier. He added that during incidents like this, police often receive reports of more than one shooter, which officers must carefully verify.

By early evening, police lifted the shelter-in-place order at around 6:45 p.m. MT, saying there was no longer an active threat to the public. Police said they do not believe there are any other suspects. Officers are continuing to search homes and properties in the community to locate anyone else who may be injured or connected to the incident.

Additional RCMP officers, including members of the Major Crime Unit, have been sent to Tumbler Ridge to help with the investigation.

Shooter believed to be identified

Speaking at a virtual news conference, Floyd confirmed that all remaining students and staff at the secondary school, about 100 people, were safely evacuated following the incident.

Acknowledging the community’s concerns, Floyd said there are still many unanswered questions. He added that the RCMP would provide more information in the coming days as the investigation progresses. “Police believe they have identified the shooter, but would not be releasing details at this time for privacy reasons,” the statement said. Floyd also declined to say whether the shooter was a minor or an adult, citing privacy concerns.

Floyd said investigators are not yet in a position to determine what may have motivated the attack. He thanked community members for their cooperation and support during the response. “We are grateful for the co-operation shown as officers continue to advance the investigation,” he said.

Floyd did not specify how many of those killed were children or adults, saying it would be “unwise to speculate” at this stage. He added that investigators are pursuing all leads to establish any connection to the shooter.

“I think we will struggle to determine the ‘why,’ but we will do our best to understand what transpired,” he said.

RCMP releases full statement on Canada School shooting

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has released a statement on the shooting in British Columbia. “As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.

Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital. Approximately 25 others are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries.”

All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated, RCMP said, adding that police have identified a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident where “two additional victims were located deceased in a residence.”