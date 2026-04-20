In the middle of the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict in the region, a viral photo showing an Israeli soldier using a sledgehammer to strike a statue of Jesus Christ has triggered strong backlash. The statue is believed to be located near Debl, a Christian village close to the Israel-Lebanon border. Local reports say it was lying on the ground when the incident happened, though there is still some uncertainty about the extent of damage.

The picture was widely shared online and viewed millions of times on X, with reports saying it crossed 5 million views.

Israel army confirms probe after image of soldier hitting Jesus statue

According to the Khaleej Times, the Israeli military later confirmed that the photograph is authentic. The army explained that it had carried out an initial review and then opened a bigger investigation into the incident. “Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon,” it said in the post.

In its statement, the military said the soldier’s behaviour was not acceptable and went against its values. It also said: “The soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops.”

The army added that the case is now being handled through its command system and that disciplinary action could follow depending on the findings.

💔 An Israeli soldier smashing the head of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer.



📍 Southern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/z3KI1nn4Bh — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) April 19, 2026

Israeli soldier striking Jesus statue sparks outrage

The viral photo sparked angry reactions across the region, especially from Palestinian lawmakers inside Israel. Ayman Odeh, a Palestinian member of the Israeli parliament, wrote on X, “We’ll wait to hear the police spokesperson claim that ‘the soldier felt threatened by Jesus’.”

Another lawmaker, Ahmad Tibi, also criticised the incident. Writing on Facebook, he said such acts were part of a wider pattern and added that attacks on religious sites were already happening without punishment.

He said: “Those who blow up mosques and churches in Gaza and spit on Christian clergy in Jerusalem without punishment are not afraid to destroy a statue of Jesus Christ and publish it.”

Tibi also linked the incident to broader political rhetoric and asked whether some groups had been influenced by recent controversial remarks by US political figures.

Beyond politicians, activists, writers, and academics also condemned the incident. Many said it shows a deeper issue of rising attacks on religious symbols in conflict zones. Social media users also called out the silence from Western governments and institutions. Some argued that when such incidents go unchallenged, it encourages more destruction of religious sites.

Recent attacks on religious sites

The incident has also been placed in the wider context of ongoing violence in the region. Reports say Israeli forces have repeatedly damaged or attacked religious sites, including mosques and churches, during the war in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say settlers have vandalised dozens of mosques. One report from the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Religious Affairs claimed that around 45 mosques were attacked in the past year.

A separate monitoring group, the Religious Freedom Data Centre, cited by Al Jazeera, also recorded more than 200 incidents of violence against Christians between January 2024 and September 2025. These included harassment, vandalism, verbal abuse, spitting, and physical attacks, mainly in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The Israeli military has said the matter is under investigation by its Northern Command. It has promised that appropriate action will be taken once the inquiry is complete.