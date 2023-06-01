6 killed, 3 injured in explosion inside house in Pakistan’s Punjab province

At least six people of the same family were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a blast in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said.

The incident took place in a house in Kot Addu district, some 400kms from Lahore.

According to police, Muhammad Iqbal of Daira Deen Panah area, did a scrap business and often stored recyclable material at home.

“On Thursday morning, a powerful blast occurred in the storeroom at Iqbal’s house killing him, his wife Haseena, their two minor children and two women relatives on the spot. The three other people suffered injuries and have been shifted to hospital,” the police said.

They said apparently some explosive material was stored in the house that went off. “An investigation team has been constituted headed by the district police officer (DPO) to probe the matter,” the police said.

The bomb disposal squad and personnel of intelligence agencies also reached the spot and collected evidence.

Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the loss of life in the blast and directed the provincial police chief to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit a report to him within 24 hours.