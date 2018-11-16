5 abducted Iranian border guards freed in Pakistan

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 7:51 AM

Five of 12 Iranian border guards kidnapped last month by an Iranian militant group were freed on Thursday in Pakistan, the chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

Iranian border guards (Representational image)

Five of 12 Iranian border guards kidnapped last month by an Iranian militant group were freed on Thursday in Pakistan, the chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

The released guards will soon return home, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, Xinhua reported.

Efforts are underway to secure the release of the remaining captives, said Jafari.

READ ALSO | Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir denies crown prince’s link to journalist Jamal Khashoggi case

The Iranian border guards were kidnapped on Oct. 16 by the Pakistan-based Iranian Sunni extremist group, Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), at the Mirjaveh border point in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province and were transferred to Pakistan.

“The kidnappers are seeking to exchange the abducted guards for several of their accomplices that are behind bars in the Islamic Republic for committing crimes,” Jafari said.

However, this request is not acceptable, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. 5 abducted Iranian border guards freed in Pakistan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition