46% Americans think Donald Trump will win re-election: Poll

Forty-six percent Americans think that President Donald Trump will win a second term in office, according to a new CNN poll.

The poll released on Sunday shows that people were split over whether they thought the President will win a second term with 47 percent saying he won’t.

But that’s a steep improvement for him since March, when 54 percent of adults said they thought he would lose his bid for a second term, the CNN poll said.

The increase is a bit sharper among men (up 8 points), independents (from 39 percent in March to 47 percent now) and those who are enthusiastic about voting in this year’s midterms (from 37 percent in March to 46 percent now).

In the race for the Democratic nomination to face Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden leads a massive potential field.

The poll asked Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents to choose their preferred presidential nominee among 16 possible candidates. Biden topped the list with 33 percent support, followed by independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the 2016 runner-up, at 13 percent.

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris followed at 9 percent and Senator Elizabeth Warren at 8 percent.

The CNN poll was conducted between October 4 to 7 among a random national sample of 1,009 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer.