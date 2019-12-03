What is Automated Manual Transmission? AMT or Automated Manual Transmission is mechanically similar to a manual transmission, except that the sensors and actuators perform the clutch work and shift gears.

Automated Manual Transmission meaning: Automated Manual Transmission or AMT, is also known as Semi-Automatic Transmission (SAT) or Clutchless Manual Transmission (CMT). As the name suggests, an AMT’s prime function is to automate manual transmissions, which means the job of pressing the clutch and shifting gears via a stick no longer rests with the driver. There are two types of AMT – single-clutch and dual-clutch. While the dual-clutch has proven better performance in terms of smooth gearshifts and swift throttle response, the single-clutch option is more economical. It helps Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) keep prices in control.

AMT or Automated Manual Transmission is mechanically similar to a manual transmission, except that the sensors and actuators perform the clutch work and shift gears. A car with an AMT does not have a clutch pedal; there’s only the accelerator and brake pedal. AMT also allows manual gearshifts, when needed, by pushing forward the gear lever for upshift and pulling it backward for downshift.

How does Automated Manual Transmission or AMT transmission work?

AMT Transmission uses hydraulics and computers linked with the Electronic Control Unit or ECU of the car. The gearshift patterns are pre-programmed on the ECU and work mainly on the preset RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) range. Once the system gauges optimum RPMs, the ECU engages the actuators which operate the clutch and gearbox. In some cases, a gearstick may not be there in the cabin with only a drive mode selector on the dash and no option of manual gearshifts either.

Is AMT better than Manual Transmission? Advantages and disadvantages of AMT