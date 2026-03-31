An Indian woman’s emotional video on X has brought a lot of attention from social media users regarding the challenges many immigrants face while trying to build a life in Ireland. “This is for all the immigrants. I want to get it out of my system today… It’s so hard to get a job in Europe,” she said candidly about her job search in the video, not holding back her frustration.

🗣️"Stop coming to Ireland"



An Indian student in Ireland complains about difficulties in gaining employment and obtaining sponsorship.



She complains of sponsorship being awarded on meritocracy and not sympathy, I kid you not.



I'm not sure what is worse, the overwhelming sense… pic.twitter.com/PharOorTSk — Kirk_Loco (@Polito_loco) March 27, 2026

Hundreds of applications, little response

In the video, she described the exhausting process of applying for jobs, often with little to show for it. “You will do 100 applications, then you will get one or two responses. You apply at 300 places… If you’re fortunate, there’s a possibility that you might get a job,” she said.

The numbers may sound extreme, but for many international students and job seekers, this grind has become the norm. The gap between qualifications and opportunity often feels wider than expected, especially in competitive job markets.

The sponsorship hurdle remains a major barrier

Even when opportunities do come through, the struggle doesn’t end there. The woman pointed to visa sponsorship as one of the biggest roadblocks.

“The company is not ready to sponsor you. They know you’re capable… I will sponsor myself. I just need the letter, but they are still not ready to give it,” she said. Ireland offers pathways like the Critical Skills Employment Permit, securing employer support remains a key challenge, leaving many qualified candidates in limbo.

Indian student presence in Ireland

As of the 2025–2026 academic year, an estimated 13,000 Indian students are enrolled in Irish institutions, according to data from the Higher Education Authority and government statements.

This is a nearly 30% increase compared to the previous year. Indian students now make up over 20% of the international student population, overtaking the United States as the largest non-EU group.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

